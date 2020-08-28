People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,699 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of People’s United Financial worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 151,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBCT opened at $10.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.24.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

PBCT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

