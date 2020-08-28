Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 22,687 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,852 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Apache worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 44.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Apache by 30.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 136.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,724 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APA. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apache has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.16.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.65. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Apache’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

