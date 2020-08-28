Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 188,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other news, Director Harold S. Edwards sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $98,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $64.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.06 and a beta of 0.96. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $99.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average is $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

