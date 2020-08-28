Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 343 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Encore Capital Group worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period.

ECPG opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

