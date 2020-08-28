RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 127.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 86.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 309,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,599,000 after buying an additional 44,987 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $4,683,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 186,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,470,000 after buying an additional 53,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total value of $134,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $1,540,766.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,803 shares in the company, valued at $49,872,070.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,629 shares of company stock worth $30,473,266 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNG. ValuEngine downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on RingCentral from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.69.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $285.70 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $120.03 and a one year high of $306.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of -250.61 and a beta of 0.62.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

