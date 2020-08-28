Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of Universal worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Universal by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 47,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Universal by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,473,000 after buying an additional 195,041 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Universal by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Universal by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44. Universal Corp has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $315.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Universal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

