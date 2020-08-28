Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Chemours worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Chemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

CC opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 2.46. Chemours Co has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $21.84.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chemours from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $56,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

