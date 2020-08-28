Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Webster Financial worth $7,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 19.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 55,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Webster Financial by 77.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Webster Financial by 679.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 232,360 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Webster Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Webster Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

NYSE:WBS opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.66. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $54.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.68 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

