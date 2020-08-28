Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 657 Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Virtusa worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Virtusa by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Virtusa by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 300,146 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Virtusa by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtusa by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTU opened at $40.53 on Friday. Virtusa Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $301.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.20 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Virtusa from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Virtusa Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

