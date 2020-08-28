Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.78 Million Stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,306 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 47.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 320,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 103,236 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 21.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 64,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 16.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,511 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Shares of DXC opened at $19.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

