Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 549 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $275.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.17 and a 200 day moving average of $236.68. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 12-month low of $188.08 and a 12-month high of $352.28.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $2.13. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COKE. BidaskClub downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

