Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,354 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Lindsay worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Lindsay by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 7.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 46.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $102.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.10. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Lindsay had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $123.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.28%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

