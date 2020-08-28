Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,002 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,002 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Sykes Enterprises worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.64. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sykes Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $150,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,926.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYKE. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

