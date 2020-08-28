Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Potlatchdeltic worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 7.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 27.5% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $46.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

