Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Astec Industries worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after buying an additional 23,032 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 173,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 35,381 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,176,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

ASTE stock opened at $53.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.09. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.62. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.98 million. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

ASTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.