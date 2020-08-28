Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen Sells 6,696 Shares

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $884,943.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,209.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 12th, Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $456,444.00.

Fortinet stock opened at $132.07 on Friday. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global downgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fortinet by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,184,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,495,000 after acquiring an additional 352,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,818,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,694,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 107.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,207,000 after acquiring an additional 130,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,694,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,460,000 after acquiring an additional 222,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

