Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $868,208.88 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 17,084 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $868,208.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,347,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $150,450.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $417,040.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $482,817.75.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIOD. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Diodes by 17.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,897,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,087,000 after buying an additional 281,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Diodes by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,817,000 after buying an additional 44,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,477,000 after buying an additional 38,810 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 87.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 584,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after buying an additional 271,855 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

