Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $868,208.88 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 17,084 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $868,208.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,347,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 24th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $150,450.00.
  • On Monday, August 17th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $417,040.00.
  • On Monday, July 13th, Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $482,817.75.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIOD. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Diodes by 17.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,897,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,087,000 after buying an additional 281,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Diodes by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,817,000 after buying an additional 44,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,477,000 after buying an additional 38,810 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 87.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 584,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after buying an additional 271,855 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

