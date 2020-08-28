Derek A. Bertocci Sells 9,992 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 9,992 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $943,144.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,168.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Guardant Health stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.90 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average is $80.65. Guardant Health Inc has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 1,178,373.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,205,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,318 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 121.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,163,000 after buying an additional 833,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,586,000 after buying an additional 737,024 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

