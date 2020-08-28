Derek A. Bertocci Sells 9,992 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 9,992 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $943,144.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,168,168.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Guardant Health stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.90 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average is $80.65. Guardant Health Inc has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 1,178,373.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,205,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,319,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,318 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 121.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,163,000 after buying an additional 833,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,335,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,586,000 after buying an additional 737,024 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fortinet Inc CFO Keith Jensen Sells 6,696 Shares
Fortinet Inc CFO Keith Jensen Sells 6,696 Shares
Diodes Incorporated CEO Sells $868,208.88 in Stock
Diodes Incorporated CEO Sells $868,208.88 in Stock
Derek A. Bertocci Sells 9,992 Shares of Guardant Health Inc Stock
Derek A. Bertocci Sells 9,992 Shares of Guardant Health Inc Stock
Nike Inc EVP Sells $943,500.00 in Stock
Nike Inc EVP Sells $943,500.00 in Stock
Morgan Stanley Increases Best Buy Price Target to $120.00
Morgan Stanley Increases Best Buy Price Target to $120.00
Cognex Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research
Cognex Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report