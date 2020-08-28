Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) EVP Sells $943,500.00 in Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $943,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Monique S. Matheson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nike alerts:

On Wednesday, August 19th, Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $110.84 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $112.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $173.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.54.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nike from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.