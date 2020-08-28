Morgan Stanley Increases Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $120.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBY. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.48.

Best Buy stock opened at $111.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $119.48. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $104,577.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 765,549 shares of company stock valued at $65,848,211 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

