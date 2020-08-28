Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $47.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Cognex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cognex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.82.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $66.62 on Tuesday. Cognex has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other Cognex news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,895,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $333,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,022 shares of company stock valued at $24,188,029 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cognex by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Cognex by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

