Craig M. Smith Sells 140,000 Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) COO Craig M. Smith sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $2,007,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,707,259 shares in the company, valued at $24,482,094.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $13.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.05. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.34 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 15.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,923,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after acquiring an additional 257,186 shares during the period. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,482,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,011,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 125.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 249,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 138,634 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,900,000. 18.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.50 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

