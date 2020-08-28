Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Stock analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) in a research note issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $127.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.87 and its 200-day moving average is $91.98. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $131.00.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $1,355,128.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,854.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $52,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,811. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 35.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 10.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 52.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

