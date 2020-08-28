Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) to Hold

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on NVUS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.59.

NASDAQ:NVUS opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.90 and a current ratio of 8.90. Novus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 160.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100,187 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned 11.11% of Novus Therapeutics worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

