Ronald A. Duncan Sells 38,511 Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Stock

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $3,127,093.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 728,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,138,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ronald A. Duncan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Ronald A. Duncan sold 11,489 shares of GCI Liberty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $933,481.25.

GCI Liberty stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.18. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $84.93.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. GCI Liberty had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 84.77%. On average, analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLIBA. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in GCI Liberty by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in GCI Liberty by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in GCI Liberty by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

