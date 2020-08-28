Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,525 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 211,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 47.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 85.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $798,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKK stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

