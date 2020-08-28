Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes $80,000 Position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000.

Shares of EDOW stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $26.67.

