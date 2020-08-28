Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $78,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28,509.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674,349 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,039,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,115,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 61,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 790,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 102,914 shares during the last quarter.

BSCM stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57.

