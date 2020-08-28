Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 445,099 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.81.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

