Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 415 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,059,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,740,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,236,000 after purchasing an additional 943,772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 181.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,523 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,545,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,460,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,757,000 after purchasing an additional 360,754 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94.

