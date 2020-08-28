Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWK. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 375,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after buying an additional 78,831 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,898,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $603,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWK stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $65.85.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

