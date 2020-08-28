Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2020

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 97.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,980,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,102,000 after buying an additional 2,454,260 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 18.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,516 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 21.4% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,720 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth $32,761,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 56.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 985,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,024,000 after purchasing an additional 355,491 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,421,247.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,516,332.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,080 shares of company stock valued at $51,564,723 over the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KMX opened at $106.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average of $84.16. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

