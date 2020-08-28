Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $72,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 690.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00.

