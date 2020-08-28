11,000 Shares in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Archrock by 23.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 472,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 89,575 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the second quarter worth about $254,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Archrock in the second quarter worth about $613,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Archrock by 30.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Archrock by 15.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

AROC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Archrock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archrock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Archrock stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.74. Archrock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 2.85.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $220.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.82 million. Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Archrock Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.06%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

