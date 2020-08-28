Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,393,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.44 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $100.12 and a 52 week high of $100.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.52.

