Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $70,000 Position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASG opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

