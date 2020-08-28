Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 387 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,710,000 after purchasing an additional 211,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,840,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,192,000 after purchasing an additional 309,140 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the first quarter valued at about $79,706,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,125,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after purchasing an additional 42,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dunkin Brands Group alerts:

DNKN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

In related news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,191,753.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.