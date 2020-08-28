Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,618 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPMT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 95.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 88.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 13,806 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $98,989.02. Insiders have sold 17,557 shares of company stock worth $125,884 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

GPMT opened at $6.89 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a market capitalization of $394.16 million, a P/E ratio of -98.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPMT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

