Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 45,000 New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 509.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,096,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 916,633 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 351.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,344,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 2,169.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,516,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,230 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. New Gold Inc has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of New Gold from $0.75 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.55 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.64.

New Gold Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.