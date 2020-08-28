Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 24.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,778,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,422 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $137,048,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 52.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,662 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 58.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $41,222,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.56. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

