SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 77.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG opened at $59.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.82. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $59.71.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

