Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 517 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $962,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.33 and a 52 week high of $65.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.