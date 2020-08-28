Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 39.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 108,610 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 81.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 198.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.69.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, Director Hadley Mullin sold 4,745,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $101,322,082.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $93,704.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,932,242 shares of company stock valued at $105,603,656. 58.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

