Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 120,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in Aptiv by 19.9% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 44,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Aptiv by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 16.7% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 809,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,094,000 after acquiring an additional 116,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aptiv by 16.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV opened at $85.34 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

