Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 260.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of TRIL opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $847.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21. Trillium Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $10.77.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

