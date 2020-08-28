Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,741 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPKW. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $32.50 on Friday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $34.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.