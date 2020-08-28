BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BioSig Technologies were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies in the first quarter valued at $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the second quarter valued at $126,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the period. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BSGM opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14. BioSig Technologies Inc has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.43.

BSGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioSig Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub cut BioSig Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.