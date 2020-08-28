Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Takes $62,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

FSKR opened at $14.55 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile

There is no company description available for FS KKR Capital Corp II.

