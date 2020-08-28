Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $42.27.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

