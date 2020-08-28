Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 750 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 30.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 48.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 409,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 133,152 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 371.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 112,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 88,917 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 16,297 shares during the period.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $47.42.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.